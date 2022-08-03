Diane Warren is apologizing for seemingly throwing shade at Beyoncé. On Monday, the Grammy-winning songwriter took to Twitter to ask how there could be 24 writers on a song, in reference to Beyoncé’s Renaissance track “Alien Superstar.”
That’s when the Beyhive informed her of the album’s use of samples from other songs.
Warren then followed up her tweet by saying she didn’t mean what she said as an attack or as disrespect to the 28-time GRAMMY winner whom she’s worked with.
“Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce, who I’ve worked with and admire. I’m sorry for the misunderstanding.” She explained.
Diane Warren’s pen is known to be golden and with her longtime running in the music industry her question confused a lot of music fans.
The-Dream, a main Renaissance co-writer, jumped in to clarify the confusion with Warren whom he’s also worked with before.
Listen to “Alien Superstar” below, can you recognize any samples?
