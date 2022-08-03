Diane Warren is apologizing for seemingly throwing shade at Beyoncé. On Monday, the Grammy-winning songwriter took to Twitter to ask how there could be 24 writers on a song, in reference to Beyoncé’s Renaissance track “Alien Superstar.”

How can there be 24 writers on a song?🙄 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 1, 2022

That’s when the Beyhive informed her of the album’s use of samples from other songs.

Ok, it's prob samples that add up the ammount of writerrs — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 1, 2022

Warren then followed up her tweet by saying she didn’t mean what she said as an attack or as disrespect to the 28-time GRAMMY winner whom she’s worked with.

“Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce, who I’ve worked with and admire. I’m sorry for the misunderstanding.” She explained.

Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce, who I've worked with and admire. I'm sorry for the misunderstanding — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 1, 2022

Diane Warren’s pen is known to be golden and with her longtime running in the music industry her question confused a lot of music fans.

How you've been in the game for 80 years and don't know how samples work?pic.twitter.com/kC7M54Oxpx — Dylan | RENAISSANCE 🅴 (@dylanbehavior) August 1, 2022

The-Dream, a main Renaissance co-writer, jumped in to clarify the confusion with Warren whom he’s also worked with before.

You mean how’s does our (Black) culture have so many writers, well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things starting out,so we started sampling and it became an Artform, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America.Had that era not happen who knows. U good? — MUSIC ICON THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) August 1, 2022

Listen to “Alien Superstar” below, can you recognize any samples?

