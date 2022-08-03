Popular Los Angeles DJ and TMZ Hip Hop correspondent DJ Hed join legendary DJ Kid Capri in DJs voicing opinions on the recent Wiz Khalifa altercation last Saturday (July 28) at Los Angeles nightclub Poppy with DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron, where the rapper calls them “horrible DJs” and suggests that the words can escalate into a “fight” if they deserve.

#wizkhalifa Goes off on DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron for being “horrible” at their jobs and offered up the fade to them at Poppy night club in LA pic.twitter.com/dqPVGil3ZG — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022

“Never seen Wiz act like that before,” tweets DJ Hed on Twitter about the incident, which he is friends all parties involved. “I hope it’s an isolated incident. I am not nor will I ever support any artist/label blatantly and aggressively disrespecting DJ’s in my city, where we are homies or not.”

A video of the incident went viral that shows Wiz Khalifa verbally assaulting DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron for not playing music from his newly released album, Multiverse, out now, via Taylor Gang/Asylum. In the video, an outraged Wiz calls the two DJs: “horrible,” “suck,” and “If you wanna fight, we can do.”

MC Tron attempted to de-escalate the situation by extending his hand to hug the rapper, and was immediately rejected by Wiz, who went on to say: “Don’t hug me, b*tch. Ya’ll ni**as suck, play my new sh*t.”

Never seen Wiz act like that before. I hope it’s an isolated incident. I am not nor will I ever support any artist / label blatantly and aggressively disrespecting DJ’s in my city, whether we are homies or not. — DJHed.eth (@DJHed) July 31, 2022

Bootleg Kev, Real 92.3 radio personality and former co-host of DJ Hed, added context to the situation, stating that Wiz Khalifa was infuriated due to a series of mess ups during his performance, atop of his new album not being played.

Kev also took to Twitter to clarify the video, tweeting, “Let’s clear up this Wiz shit. I was there with him, & the dj & host TERRIBLE. After fucking up his performance (4-5x) he finally snapped. I’m not condoning him slapping the hat off or none of that, and I know he regrets that. But so much led up to that point. Context is IMPORTANT,” he wrote. “After they abruptly cut the first record off & had some weird echo effect shit going on he stopped and was NICE. In this video he’s saying ‘let’s get on the same page, y’all got too many cooks in the kitchen.”

Kev would then stick up for Mike Danger with the tweet: “Mike Danger is a good DJ and from what I hear a great guy, he had an off night. The HOST tho? Was so outta pocket it was flagrant. Reaching over his dj, turning down faders etc. overall shit show. THATS WHAT HAPPENED,” Kevi continued. “Context is Important. Yes wiz could have handled it differently but that’s a grown man, & it felt like he was being played or pranked it was so bad on the host/dj side. And the set list and files were sent ahead of the night starting too, so kill that fucking noise.”

Kid Capri, a hip hop legend who has DJ for several of the most iconic names in the culture, had other thoughts in mind after seeing the footage. He took to his Instagram on Monday (August 1) and shared his thoughts on the situation and what he would have done had it happened to him.

“When I met you, you was a cool dude, man,” says Capri. “That’s why I’m a little surprised why you would disrespect those DJs like that… stand up there and disrespect them like that, man, that was just crazy. Those kids is young dudes, probably, you know, scared and nervous that they playing for you, happy that they’re playing for you. I don’t know if you was lit or drunk, or whatever the case may be, but if that was me and you spoke to me like that, I’d have swung on you right away. Immediately,” the “Uptown” artist admitted. “And we would have dealt with it however we’d have to deal with afterwards. But I wouldn’t have went for that.”

Wiz has yet to comment on the situation nor respond to any DJs.

Wiz Khalifa’s new album Multiverse released last Friday (July 29), which features guest appearances by THEY. and Girl Talk. The album is his first solo studio album since 2018’s Rolling Papers 2.