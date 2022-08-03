DJ Khaled has announced his new album, GOD DID, will arrive on Friday, August 26, 2022. The first taste of the album will be the single “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby.

Khaled announced the new collaboration will be available to fans this Friday, August 5. The new single continues the tradition of bangers created alongside Drake, including “POPSTAR,” “For Free,” “Greece,” “I’m On One” and more. Lil Baby and Khaled connected twice before on last summer’s banger “Every Chance I Get” and “You Stay.”

DJ KHALED FEAT. @Drake and @lilbaby4PF #STAYINGALIVE 🕺🏽🪩 ANTHEM AND VIDEO THIS FRIDAY AUG 5TH🕺🏽🪩#GODDID ☝🏽



ALBUM DROPPING AUGUST 26TH 8/26 !

Win with us…or watch us win

PRE-SAVE & PRE-ADD THE ALBUM NOW! https://t.co/s9dUx9ZbeD pic.twitter.com/9eK0PYF1SW — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 2, 2022

Last week, the new single was teased by Khaled on Instagram.

Advertisement

“They want to finish me, so I went and got Drake and Lil Baby,” Khaled said. “They never believed in me. Why do you think I win so much? Because of you.”

Are you 🫵🏽 a believer?

Or do I need to continue to show you? 🤨



I can show you better than I can tell you. 🔑



Win with us. Or watch us win. This #GODDID ☝🏽#DJKHALED feat. @Drake and @lilbaby4PF ! See you VERY 🔜 #GODDID ☝🏽 album coming soon! @WeTheBestMusic pic.twitter.com/aFtGsXgXTR — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) July 26, 2022

Are you 🫵🏽 a believer?

Or do I need to continue to show you? 🤨



I can show you better than I can tell you. 🔑



Win with us. Or watch us win. This #GODDID ☝🏽#DJKHALED feat. @Drake and @lilbaby4PF ! See you VERY 🔜 #GODDID ☝🏽 album coming soon! @WeTheBestMusic pic.twitter.com/Pq3FKAEmhe — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) July 26, 2022

GOD DID is the name of DJ Khaled’s eagerly anticipated thirteenth full-length studio album, which is set to drop soon on We The Best Music Group/Epic Records. Recently, Khaled has come to be associated with the term GOD DID. It has become the motto of other superstars like Lebron James, Kevin Hart, FANLUV, and countless others.

“GOD DID”☝🏽 THE OFFICIAL ALBUM TITLE FOR MY 13TH STUDIO ALBUM



COMING SOON



I made this album for all the believers and non believers.

They didn’t believe in us…do you? 🫵🏽 #GODDID pic.twitter.com/EBrHtv6b7r — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) July 6, 2022

Last month, Drake pulled up at DJ Khaled’s house in Miami for dinner, and of course, the moment was captured by Khaled.

They didn’t believe in us, DRAKE DID!!!!!!

ALBUM MODE ITS SPECIAL, VERY !

🦉🔑 @wethebestmusic pic.twitter.com/8MZUlyQ3E8 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) June 21, 2022

“You know it’s only right I had to come for family dinner. I always have to stop by for family dinner, always,” Drake said to Khaled.

Khaled would then tease a forthcoming video, “Drake, I got to be real with you; the video treatment idea is incredible. Nah, the song we got, you’re a genius. The idea for the video is insane.”