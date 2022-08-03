Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, and Kelly Rowland Set to Star in ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ for Netflix

Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, and Kelly Rowland are set to bring family scares to Netflix this Halloween with the new film The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

The new film is set for October 14 and will also star Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barret, and more.

In The Curse of Bridge Hollow, A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

You can see the first look photos for the film below.