Everybody Still Hates Chris, a redesigned animated version of the well-known award-winning family comedy from superstar Chris Rock, was just added to the animation slate of MTV Entertainment Studios. The new series, which draws inspiration from the teenage years of the adored comic book, has a straight-to-series order.

The new half-hour animated series Everybody Still Hates Chris, is executive produced by Rock and includes Sanjay Shah, who will serve as the showrunner, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky. The show is created by CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment and will feature Rock narrating tales that are based on his experiences as a skinny nerd growing up in a big working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, in the late 1980s.

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

“A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our Studio for a long time,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS. “It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format. This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”

Everybody Hates Chris was nominated for a Golden Globe and multiple Emmy Awards, and in 2007 it received an NAACP Image Award for writing.