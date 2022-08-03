Nicki Minaj is responding to the outrageous allegations made by a person claiming to be her ex-assistant. On Monday, “Kate Miller ” who claimed to be the GRAMMY nominee’s ex-assistant posted dozens of Instagram stories making wild claims about Nicki Minaj and her relationship with industry folks like Remy Ma, Drake, Cardi B, Quavo, Lil Wayne and multiple others.

Nicki Minaj ex assistant exposed the fact that she has been owing the IRS 173 MILLION since 2016 & she has her 2021 tax returns to prove it. She also said this is why Nicki Minaj rents homes. This is true. Nicki Minaj's current home is listed as a rental on Zillow. pic.twitter.com/9S6N0JfnrF — 💜 𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐘 𝐌𝐀 𝐂𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐒 💜 (@PETTIESTPREMY) August 1, 2022

The fake account from @katemiller_7, has since been removed, also made other claims about Nicki’s husband and how she owed the IRS several hundred million dollars. When called out by the Barbz, Miller refused to post evidence to back up her claims citing an NDA she signed.

That Nicki Minaj “ex assistant” thing is giving Stan Twitter energy lol

Cuz like they really haven’t said anything new rumor wise & its giving let’s create a viral moment 🙄🙄 — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) August 1, 2022

Nicki dismissed the claims as dumb and thinks for anyone to belive it, they would have to be dumb too.

Advertisement

“Y’all, every day I learn that y’all getting dumber and dumber,” Nicki said on her IG while getting her makeup done.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Drops Trailer For Upcoming 6-Part Documentary Series

“I am mind-blown that people are this f***ing dumb, that people are believing that I got somebody that worked for me and now they spilling tea. … It’s not even that, it’s that the tea sounds so f***ing dumb,” Nicki mocked. “And for a person to believe it, you would have to be dumb. It’s clearly a kid.”

Watch the full clip below.

I definitely dont believe thats Nicki Minaj Ex assistant.. yall believe ANYTHINGGGGG — asia ❣️ (@AsiaDeanna) August 1, 2022

Share your comments with us on social media.