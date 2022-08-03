Senator Kirstin Gillibrand says the Defense Production Act should be invoked to produce more monkeypox vaccine. With the CDC now confirming more than 6,300 monkeypox cases across 48 states, the New York Democrat is calling on the Biden administration to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production.

On Tuesday, the Biden Administration named Robert Fenton, a top FEMA official to head the government’s response to monkeypox as the White House National Monkeypox Response Coordinator.

The first confirmed case of monkeypox in the U.S. came on May 18. Monkeypox is a viral disease that occurs mostly in central and western Africa. It has its name because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys.The monkeypox virus is now considered a public health emergency in Illinois, California, and New York.

New York is the epicenter of America’s monkeypox outbreak with the CDC saying New York has more than 1600 cases or nearly one in four of all U.S. cases. Gillibrand added we can build on the lessons of COVID and use the knowledge to act more decisively as we fight this disease.

