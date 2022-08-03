SOURCE SPORTS: DeMar DeRozan Re-signs with Nike, Vanessa Bryant Denies He Will be Face of Kobe Line

Chicago Bulls All-star swingman DeMar DeRozan has renegotiated a deal with Nike. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the deal would place DeRozan in the face role of the Kobe division of products. DeRozan often wears Kobe sneakers while playing on the court.

Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2022

Following the announcement, Vanessa Bryant provided an update to Charania’s report, citing there is no face of The Black Mamba’s line. “False. He is not the face of the Kobe line. No one is,” Vanessa Bryant wrote.

Specifics of DeRozan’s deal with Nike were not revealed. However, he is expected to continue to wear Kobe’s on the court.

