Tyga recently apologized for the Mexican community for his “Ay Caramba” music video in an interview with American Cholo podcast host Gil Tejada. However, the interview was taken down and has since sparked a protest of the radio station after video surfaced of Tejada calling Black people “ghetto coons” and “n*ggers.”

Yesterday, film director Tariq Nasheed took to IG to call for a protest in front of the Power 106 station. “The community is #PullingUp outside #Power106 #radio station in #Los Angeles tomorrow (Weds. Aug 3rd) to call them out for giving a platform to anti-Black racists. If you are in #LA, everyone come thru,” he wrote.

The community is #PullingUp outside #Power106 #radio station in #LosAngeles tomorrow (Weds. Aug. 3rd) to call them out for giving a platform to anti-Black racists. If you are in #LA, everyone come thru.



Shout out to our FBA sista @noirdosser for organizing this



✊🏾#FBA pic.twitter.com/UaFU0eSMWf — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) August 3, 2022

Following backlash from the Mexican community for his “Ay Caramba” music video, Tyga had sat down with American Cholo podcast host Gil Tejada where the the host was able to speak to Tyga about how racially insensitive the video was. On his own podcast, Tejada blasted Tyga and even called for violence against the west coast rapper.

Advertisement

The interview itself was taken down by Power 106 after a video surfaced of interviewer Gil Tejada calling Black people “ghetto coons” and “n*ggers.” Tejada even pulled up on No Jumper podcast host Adam22 to tell him to take the video down.

However, after the video was taken down by Power 106, the station failed to issue an apology to the Black community for giving a platform to Tejada despite his racist and derogatory remarks.

Footage Emerges of American Cholo Calling Blacks “Ghetto Coons” & “N***ers” pic.twitter.com/3TS6ZYIbNb — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 30, 2022

“I had no intentions to offend anybody,” Tyga said in his interview. “If people are offended, I really apologize. If I do a show, 50 percent of the crowd on he west coast is Mexican. If they’re hurt, I’m hurt.”

Tyga added, “At the end of the day, I’m not Mexican, so I can’t say what Mexicans are offended by or not. But I know I had no intentions of offending anybody. For one, I want to apologize to the Mexican community and my fans that are Mexican. I have a lot of Latin fans that are Puerto Rican, Dominican, that probably weren’t offended by this video. But my Mexicans fans in L.A., there definitely was some that were offended.”