These two are at it again.

Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock got into a serious, knockout, drag out fight in the streets of Hollywood that has authorities from the LAPD looking for the couple to potentially file criminal charges.

When the police arrived on the scene Blueface and Chrisean were nowhere to be found, but nevertheless, a crime report has started and the occurrence is officially under investigation. From the surveillance video, it appeared that Chrisean started the fight, grabbing Blueface by the shirt and yanking him back as he attempted to walk away from her.

Blueface then hits Rock in the head, knocking her to the ground and snatching off the chain around her neck. Chrisean then drags him by his shirt around the corner, where Blueface throws her against the wall and strikes her several times in the head and body.

Even though the two went home together and posted a video on social media, in which Blueface allegedly reveals what started the argument.

Once the LAPD’s investigation in complete, both Chrisean and Blueface could both be facing charges.