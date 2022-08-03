Drake is back with a new video, dropping off “Sticky” from his Honestly, Nevermind album.

In the new video, Drizzy shows what life is like on stage, private jet, yachty, and wrapping up at his mansion. The Theo Skudra clip also features one of the off-road Maybach SUVs created by Virgil Abloh. The video also salutes YSL. You can see the video below.

In a bit of bad news, fans looking to see Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj reunite on stage in Toronto tonight will have to hold on a bit longer. Drake announced via his Instagram story that he is postponing the close of October World Weekend due to contracting COVID-19.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the soonest date possible,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.

“I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid.)”

You can see the announcement from Drake below.