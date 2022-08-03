Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, EST Gee, Lehla Samia, Blac Youngsta, and 42 Dugg teamed up to release the new music video for “Gangsta Art.”

The single is the lead from the album of the same name, which features Yo Gotti, CEO of CMG, and the All-Star roster of the illustrious record label, including Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, GloRilla, Blocboy JB, Mozzy, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, Lehla Samia, and 10Percent.

Lehla Samia, an R&B singer who was the first woman to work for CMG and whose hiring marked the label’s entry into the R&B market, lends her voice to the new single. In May, Gotti gave the 22-year-old singer a brand-new, pink Lamborghini Urus as a surprise to welcome her to the CMG family.

The video, which was directed by Ben Marc, also features old footage of Gotti signing his team over the years. You can see the new video below.