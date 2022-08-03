Young Guru and Lenny S Deliver Praise for JAY-Z After Session for DJ Khaled’s Album: “1 of the Best Verses Ever”

JAY-Z normally drops off DJ Khaled a verse when it’s album time. This time he may have done something a bit different.

Young Guru revealed Hov delivered a new verse for GOD DID and stated the effort cemented him even further as the “greatest of all time.”

Also present for the session was Lenny Santiago, famed photographer and Roc Nation exec, who shared the message on his Instagram story with a bit more detail.

“I been in the studio with Jay his whole career,” Lenny S wrote. “He probably just recited 1 of the best verses ever. ever.”

Khaled also added to the hype train. “HOV DID!!! HOV VOCALS IS IN! WOW,” Khaled wrote in the caption. “WOW .. #HOVDID #GODDID ALBUM COMING SOON !!!!!! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @kodaklens @youngguru763 !!!!!!!!!! HOV LOVE FOREVER BROTHER !!!!!!!!WOW! PLEASE SWIPE ! SO U YOU KNOW !!!!!!!!”

DJ Khaled has announced his new album, GOD DID, will arrive on Friday, August 26, 2022. The first taste of the album will be the single “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby.

Khaled announced the new collaboration will be available to fans this Friday, August 5. The new single continues the tradition of bangers created alongside Drake, including “POPSTAR,” “For Free,” “Greece,” “I’m On One” and more. Lil Baby and Khaled connected twice before on last summer’s banger “Every Chance I Get” and “You Stay.”