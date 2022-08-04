Chlöe may be sidelined for a little while as she reveals that she is in a walking boot. The songstress hit social media and revealed that she is suffering from an injury, captioning the picture “uh oh.”

The walking boot wouldn’t stop the glamorous star from getting a fit off as she continues to dazzle her fans on Instagram with new images.

Chlöe has launched her brand new track, “Surprise,” which came with a new Diana Kunst-directed video showing Chlöe in an intimate setting with her lover, who she has no problem giving her freaky side. Chlöe is also stunning in a matching white Balenciaga set.

You can hear the new single and watch the video below.