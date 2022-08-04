Conor McGregor, 34, is the latest professional fighter to go from the cage to the silver screen as it was announced on Wednesday that the former UFC champion will be making his acting debut, starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming Road House remake.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House,’ a beloved classic,” said McGregor’s publicist Karen J. Kessler in an official statement. “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

According to various sources, the Amazon Studios-produced reimagining of the classic 1980s film starring Patrick Swayze will star Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter — who like the original — returns home to the Florida keys to become a bouncer. The film goes into production in the Dominican Republic this month and set to be released on Prime Video in 2023. McGregor’s role in the film is currently unknown.

What I do is I line up jaws and pop them. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 31, 2022

Outside film, McGregor is currently healing from a fractured leg he sustained in July 2021 in a MMA match with Dustin Poirier. McGregor was ranked the highest-paid athlete of 2021 after selling majority of his Proper Twelve whiskey brand to Jose Cuervo in April 2021 that was worth $600 million.

Talks of a second boxing mega-fight between Floyd Mayweather and himself in the works have been swirling around newsfeeds in recent weeks. More as the story develops.