DC has announced the release date for Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. The new film is set for for release on October 4, 2024.

According to Deadline, the news confirms rumors of the release date, in line with an October opening for the first film, bowing at $96.2 million in its first week in 2019.

Joker took home two Oscars, best original music score by Hildur Gunadóttir and one for best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. There were 11 Oscar nominations for the film, including Best Picture and Best Director for Todd Phillips.

Advertisement

The film’s production is sheduled to start this December.