Demi Lovato says she’s back to using “she” and “her” pronouns again. The 29-year-old Pop singer made the announcement in an interview on the Spout Podcast.

Lovato says she started using “they” and “them” pronouns last year because at the time she was “balanced” in “masculine and feminine energy,” but now she’s adopted she/her again because she feels more feminine.

“So, for me, I’m such a fluid person that I don’t really, I don’t find that I am.. I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human,” she explained.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Reposts Message Calling Out DaBaby Over Homophobic Comments at Rolling Loud

The former Disney star continued, “And that’s what they/them is about. For me, it’s just about like feeling human at your core.”

The “Cool For The Summer” singer didn’t mention that she’s completely jumping ship from ever using “they” and “them” as pronouns, she seemingly implied that she is adding “she” and “her.”

Share your comments with us on social media.