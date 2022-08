Eminem Releases the Tracklist for ‘Curtain Call 2’ Set to Release This Friday

Eminem Releases the Tracklist for ‘Curtain Call 2’ Set to Release This Friday

Eminem is ready for his second Curtain Call. The iconic Detroit emcee has released the trakclist for his Curtain Call 2, which will drop this friday.

In an Instagram announcement, Shady’s new single, “From The D 2 The LBC,” featuring Snoop Dogg can be heard.

Features on the collection of hits include, Bruno Mars, 50 Cent, Kehlani, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Juice Wrld, and more.

Advertisement

You can see the full tracklist below.