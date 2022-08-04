Talk to Future nice. Hip-Hop’s favorite Toxic King has notched his 150th career Billboard Hot 100 entry.

The Atlanta legend is featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s new single “Pressurelicious,” which landed at No. 55 on the Hot 100 chart. A milestone of her own, the single is the 25th entry for Thee Stallion.

.@theestallion's "Pressurelicious," featuring @1future, debuts at No. 55 on this week's #Hot100.



It earns Megan Thee Stallion her 25th career entry on the chart, and Future his 150th. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 1, 2022

The new hit single is produced by HitKidd. The new sensual single displays the confidence of a woman who knows what she brings to the table and how a partner takes it all in.

Advertisement

The new placement continues an epic summer for Future, who is racking up RIAA certifications. I NEVER LIKED YOU, his chart-topping No. 1 album has already gone gold, and the fan-favorite “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ” has also gone gold.

Future is the fifth artist in history to debut at #1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200, with I NEVER LIKED YOU topping the 200 and “WAIT FOR U” topping the Hot 100. He landed a #1 US and Global A on Spotify’s Top Songs Debut USA Chart, as well as a #1 US and Global A.

Previously, Future’s “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems made a debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The single is Future’s second No. 1, Drake’s No. 10, and the first for Tems.

“Wait For U” was the 1,137th No. 1 single in Hot 100 and had 40.2 million streams. In addition, the single had 7.9 million radio airplay audience impressions and 6,400 downloads. “Wait for U” has now gone Platinum.

Already one of the hottest songs of the year, Future’s “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems receives a video in the form of a story of a Toxic King. The video from the I NEVER LIKED YOU album shows Future as a medieval king headed to war. Additional scenes show Future on the battlefield and toasting with his kingdom, but keeping his leading lady in mind.

To make it even better, Drake pulls up like a knight, riding a horse, and fights off two burly guys holding a woman hostage. Just when it looks like Drake would be overpowered, the woman helps him.

Enjoy this fine piece of Hip-Hop cinema above. “I am goodeth beloved. Enjoyeth.”