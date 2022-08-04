We have reached the fourth and final season of Atlanta. The new series created by Donald Glover will arrive with two new episodes on Sept. 15, according to Variety.

Speaking of season 3, Glover, and his brother, Stephen, acknowledged how proud he was of the episodes, especially the ones that strayed from the main characters.

“Those episodes felt, for a lot of people, out of the way we do things. But for me, it’s kind of like we’ve always done stuff like that,” said Steven. “In Season 4, I think there’s some elements of and pieces of that … that maybe people won’t hate as much this time?”

You can see the trailer for the final season below.