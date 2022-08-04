Let’s be honest, you are still occasionally blasting “Lockjaw” from Kodak Black and French Montana. The two collaborated for one of the best singles in both discographies and are teasing a joint album.

In a new video on social media, Kodak Black gives the details.

“Me and French Montana gon’ fucking around and drop an album soon,” Kodak said. “My album — Spotify, make sure you playlist that shit. I mean, fuck everybody. Playlist my shit. My shit be top rope. Me and French Montana shit top rope, too.”

There isn’t much more information around on the album, but when there’s smoke, there’s fire, especially from two high-volume producing artists like these. You can hear the announcement below.