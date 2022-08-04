Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, a multi-Grammy Award winning record producer, rapper, and songwriter, is looking to take on 10 music production protégés and spend 2 days in the studio with them. Darkchild is looking to give back and help find and develop amazing, undiscovered, youth talent.

He is committed to finding and selecting 10 proteges through his campaign and with the output of their work, they will potentially be pitched to top A-list artists to consider for their own recordings. Jerkins’ camp will be covering a $500 subsidy for travel and hotel and participants must be responsible for their own travel and accommodations. Applicants can submit a 60-second audition video through his Protégé page. Every submission will receive a personalized feedback video from Darkchild.

This will be the first camp he’s hosted with previously undiscovered talent, which he sees as an important access opportunity for young producers and artists.

Advertisement

Darkchild is an award winning producer, having collaborated with a broad range of popular artists including Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Destiny’s Child, Brandy, Michael Jackson, and more.