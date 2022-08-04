A new report has revealed that more details have emerged in Mystikal’s rape case, which shows that drugs were involved in the physical altercation with a former girlfriend and that the NOLA rap legend could now be facing drug charges.

During Mystikal’s bond hearing yesterday in which he was denied a conditional release, Sheriff’s Detective Garrett Keith testified that the incident that occurred on July 30, happened between Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, and a woman his lawyers claim to have been in a long-term relationship with him.

The report says that the woman went to Mysitkal’s house to talk about some past money owed to her, but thing went awry when the woman allegedly stole $100 from the 52-year-old rapper. While the woman was looking for cash, it is reported that she found a “crystalline substance.” Authorities confirmed that they found meth, Xanax, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the rapper’s home.

The woman, who remains unidentified, alleges that Mystikal punched, choked, and pulled her hair out, then after feeling remorseful, the woman says that he splashed her with rubbing alcohol to cleanse her “bad spirits” while he prayed. She then alleges that Mystikal asked if he could “feel” on her, which led to him forcefully pushing her on the bed and allegedly raping her.

The woman claims that after the rape, Mystikal asked her to CashApp him $100, but ended up snatching her phone and sending himself $150 before asking her to leave. The woman says a friend took her to the hospital, where a rape kit was administered and medical staff found that her injuries were consistent with her rape claims.

Mystikal was arrested and booked on first-degree rape, simple robbery, felony domestic abuse battery by strangulation and two other counts. Now, he is also facing an additional five drug counts along with the rape/robbery related charges. Mystikal remains in custody in the Ascension Parish Jail with no bond pending trial.