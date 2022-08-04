The New York Knicks got their new guard in Jalen Brunson on a four-year, $104 million deal, but what else will it cost them?

According to ESPN the Knicks are being investigated for tampering in their prized offseason signing.

Brunson had numerous releationships to the organization before joining, including his father Rick Brunson who was hired to be a Knicks assistant. Before the trade, the Knicks made numerous trades to open cap space for Brunson.

The anti-tampering penalties raised since they were first introduced, leading to a maximum fine of $10 million.

The Philadelphia 76ers are also currently being investigated for tampering via their deal with James Harden making way to sign for PJ Tucker.