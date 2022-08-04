Tory Lanez is giving his friend Chris Brown flowers, providing him a new chain that dubs the “Warm Embrace” singer “The King of Pop.”

Tory Lanez, Chris Brown & Lil Baby in the club pic.twitter.com/NIJEU3MoDI — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) August 1, 2022

“Look at this chain I made for Chris Brown,” Lanez wrote on IG. “@chrisbrownofficial IS THE KING OF POP WHEN IT COMES TO MY ERA AND MY GENERATION ……IDGAF my dawg held me down in a time when most of the world left me for dead !!! I feel like This is a well deserved gift …. For so many reasons !!! Most of those reasons I engraved on the back of the chain !!!!”

The chain has a silhouette of Breezy flooded with diamonds and “King of Pop” etched across sthe bottom.

You can see the chain below. Is Chris Brown this generation’s King of Pop?