[WATCH] Kevin Gates Says Women With Acne Are the Best Sex Partners

Kevin Gates outlook on life is sure to always make headlines. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, Gates revealed women who have acne also have the best sex.

“I haven’t met my match, but I met somebody that’s really close,” Gates said. “And the reason I say she really really close. Oh God, don’t kill me, she got acne in her face.”

Immediately drawing chuckles and confusion from the crew of Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, Gates would continue.

“I know this gon’ sound crazy,” Gates opened. “A lot of women with acne in they face got good pussy. ‘Cause they hormones are so imbalanced, that it cause them to have congestion. So they not releasing properly. See, once I really put it on her, her face start clearing up.”

Kevin Gates says that women with pimples / acne have good pussy pic.twitter.com/PTCzLCt1zn — Club Ambition (@_ClubAmbition) August 3, 2022

Elsewhere in the interview, Kevin Gates lusts over Beyoncé, says if he could choose another race he would opt out of being Black, and more. You can see the full interview below.