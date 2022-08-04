During an ultimately fatal feud between two coasts back in the mid to late 90s, Death Row Records and Bad Boy Records were the most powerful labels in Hip Hop music. Now, after a week of being in the forefront of Hip Hop gossip, former Bad Boy Ma$e is looking to be the first rapper signed to have signed to both of the monumental imprints.

Ma$e, whose given name is Mason Betha, took to Instagram yesterday(August 3) to announce that he’s in the process of signing a deal with Death Row Records, which is now owned by Snoop Dogg.

“I’m on Crenshaw — just passed Pico, just passed Slauson — and I’m out here to meet with Snoop so I can do another joint venture with Death Row Records,” Ma$e said while riding through L.A. I’ll be officially the first one signed to Bad Boy and Death Row. And we gon’ get the 2Pac thing rekindled. Let’s see where we go with that.”

Ma$e was one of Diddy’s flagship artists for Bad Boy, dropping thre albums on the label; Harlem World, Double Up and Welcome Back before departing in 2012. Their relationship soured soon after and earlier this year, Ma$e dropped a diss track aimed at Diddy called “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha”.

However, before Ma$e decided to make this move, Snoop alluded that he and Diddy were trying to bridge the gap between the two powerhouses. “We can show growth and progression that we can move forward,” he said. “We can take this Bad Boy, Death Row, what it used to be, and make it a collaboration on peace and love. ’Cause that’s who I am. I’m Suge and Puffy.”