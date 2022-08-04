It is a known fact that Westside Gunn is a huge wrestling fan. Until last year when the WWE filed a cease and desist against him for the unauthorized use of the audio from one of their former announcers, many of his projects were filled with audio from wrestling promos. He even had a wrestling match on stage while performing earlier this year.

It looks like the Griselda Records co-founder is taking his love for wrestling to the next step as he announced that he will be starting a new wrestling promotions company.

Westside Gunn made the announcement on Instagram, saying that the new company is going to be called 4THROPE and that his first signee would be former WWE NXY wrestler Parker Boudreaux.

Advertisement

“Y’all Done Fucked Up!!!! Meet @theparkerboudreaux the 1st official wrestler W/ 4THROPE,” Gunn wrote. “We’re about to do something the Wrestling world has NEVER scene, EVERYBODY knows I’m the biggest wrestling fan in the world but now I’m about to mix Cultures and present special talent, 🔥🔥 merch, 4THROPE radio, 4THROPE TV, and again HIGH LEVEL ART stay tuned for more 4THROPE announcements and LINK IN MY BIO we just World Premiered on AEW tonight start it at the 28min. Mark 4️⃣ROPE.”

1ST OFFICIAL WRESTLER W/ 4THROPE @TheParkerB_ the CULTURE is in great HANDS ⚖️🦂 im about to do something that has never been done before 🤲🏽🤲🏽 #4thROPE pic.twitter.com/s8C6oDsVPE — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) August 3, 2022

The Buffalo MC then took to Twitter where he put out a call for people interested in working for the new boxing promotion.

“I’m a need some Loyal, hungry great minds to join the 4THROPE team to take over the Culture, but you’ll HAVE to love wrestling just as much as me and have the knowledge.. I also wanna join forces with a few Dope Wrestling podcasts as well…. I’m a make a email soon STAY TUNED!!”

I’m a need some Loyal, hungry great minds to join the 4THROPE team to take over the Culture, but you’ll HAVE to love wrestling just as much as me and have the knowledge.. I also wanna join forces with a few Dope Wrestling podcasts as well…. I’m a make a email soon STAY TUNED!! — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) August 3, 2022

Earlier today he took to Twitter again where he showed his gratitude for the overwhelming support for starting the new wrestling promotions company.

“The Responses for 4THROPE has been overwhelming THANK U to EVERYBODY who’s reached out, we’re gonna make this SPECIAL & this is a brand I’ll be building with the Wrestling community.. I want to have Fun, I want to continue to be innovative & I wanna make History #4thRope.”