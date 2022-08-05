Searches for Telfar were reportedly higher than Birkin after Beyoncé’s Renaissance mention.

Black-owned independent brand Telfar saw a spike in demand following Beyoncé name dropping the brand in her new song “Summer Renaissance,” off the album Renaissance.

“So elegant and raunchy, this hot couture I’m flaunting. This Telfar bag imported, Birkins, them sh*ts in storage. I’m in my bag,” Bey sings.

According to reports, Telfar soared with an 85% spike in views on the luxury resale site The RealReal. In addition, searches, page views, and “add to bag” clicks spiked 47% on popular resale platform Fashionphile.

Designed by Telfar Clemens, the luxury yet affordable handbags are best known for selling out within minutes of being listed for sale on drop day. The brand offers multiple colors and several size options that retail between $150 and $300.

Back in July 2021, the 28x GRAMMY Award winner was spotted supporting the Black-owned business donning a white (medium size) Telfar Shopping Bag, which helped launch it more in the spotlight from it’s popularity gained in 2020. Now after the latest mention from Queen Bey there’s no doubt in her ability to influence and define the culture. It’s the Beyoncé effect.

Beyoncé rocking a white Teflar bag 😍 pic.twitter.com/qy80gWVUqe — Shapeshifter 🇿🇼🇳🇬 ⭕️ (@PaigeColeMakeup) July 8, 2021

