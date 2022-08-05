Blxst has earned his first RIAA Platinum certification for the hit single “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga.

“Chosen,” released by Red Bull Records/Evgle LLC, peaked at #21 on Top 40 radio and at #1 on Rhythmic and Urban radio. The song was one of the biggest hits of the previous year, debuting at #51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spending 8 weeks at the top of the Billboard Rap Airplay chart. “Chosen” has had over 450 million streams worldwide to date, becoming a worldwide hit and earning certifications from BRIT Silver (UK), Music Canada Platinum, RMNZ Platinum (New Zealand), and ARIA Gold (Australia).

“Blxst is a game changer and we are thrilled to see the continued success of ‘Chosen’ and his monumental growth as an artist,” said Greg Hammer, Managing Director of Red Bull Records. “The entire Red Bull Records crew and I look forward to what’s to come with this incredible talent and our partnership with the Evgle team. Congratulations to Blxst for this well-deserved accomplishment!”

Advertisement

Blxst is currently on tour supporting his Before You Go album, which was released this past April. You can hear the album and see the dates below.