Boosie Badazz heard the news about Brittney Griner’s 9-year Russian prison sentence and is speaking out.

9 YEARS FOR A DAM WEED PEN 🔥‼️like wtf IM STAYING MY BOOSIE BADAZZ N THE STATES this fucked up — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) August 4, 2022

“How the hell this girl get nine years for a weed pen?” Boosie said. “And the USA ain’t doing nothing about it. If that was Taylor Swift, there’d be a peace treaty right now. They’d be drafting to go to war. For a weed pen. Nine years!”

He added, “What that show for Black women in the United States? And the Vice-President as a Black woman, you supposed to be on the frontline to get that Black woman out of jail.”

After being convicted guilty of narcotics charges in a Russian court, Griner was given a 9-year prison sentence. Griner, 31, pleaded guilty to narcotics charges and has been imprisoned in Russia since February, where officials claim they discovered a vape cartridge in her luggage containing less than a gram of cannabis oil.

The White House is attempting to negotiate a “prisoner swap” that would involve a Russian arms dealer who is currently imprisoned in the United States, with the two-time Olympic gold medalist at its heart. Griner has been accused of being used as a pawn by the Kremlin.

You can hear Boosie’s statement below.