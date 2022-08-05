Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, has filed for divorce. The decision comes days after blasting the “So Sick” singer for constant cheating. According to TMZ, Crystal Renay notes Ne-Yo has fathered a child with another woman.

The two got married in February 2016. The newly filed divorce documents stated the marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

The date of separation is July 22, and Crystal states she has taken care of the three children they share since that date. In addition to primary physical custody and joint legal custody, Crystal seeks child support and alimony.

Earlier this week, Renay wrote about her husband’s infidelities on Instagram and revealed she is moving on.

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception,” Renay wrote. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!”

She added, “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

Renay acknowledged gaining three beautiful children but asked for everyone to no longer send videos or information that highlights Ne-Yo’s cheating. Renay also states she is not a victim and that what the singer does is “no longer my concern.”

You can see her post below.