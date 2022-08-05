DJ Khaled uncovers his new mega anthem and music video, “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby.

The new single follows the recipe of quite a few smashes the executive producer and rap stars have unleashed before. The Drake vocals came in hot on “POPSTAR,” “For Free,” and “No New Friends” to name a few . While Khaled tapped Lil Baby on the 2021 summer hit “Every Chance I Get” and platinum ranking “You Stay.”

Today these three titans have united for the ultimate banger, “Staying Alive.” It paves the way for one of the biggest Hip Hop projects and Khaled’s long-awaited thirteenth full-length studio album, GOD DID, dropping on Friday August 26, 2022 via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records.

In the accompanying visual the trio entertains in a hospital setting and captivates on-screen larger-than-life energy scene-after-scene. A normal tradition for DJ Khaled. Check out the new visual and 2022 smash below.

