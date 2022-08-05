The show must go on. After testing negative for COVID-19, Drake has announced the new date for the Young Money reunion featuring himself, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne.

“Negative test…positive outcome…,” Drake wrote. “This was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa”

The show is set for the Budweiser Stage this Saturday and will finish October World Weekend and introduce the Road to OVO Fest Tour.

Originally scheduled for Monday, the reunion was postponed due to Drake catching COVID. “I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid.)”

The performance wraps the run of shows in Toronto, which opened with a performance from the All Canadian North stars and had Chris Brown and Lil Baby on Friday.

You can see the announcement from Drake below.