LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, will be released on September 9th via Republic Records. The upcoming project is a bright double album that is executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder. It is infused with an unashamed spirit of sensuality and joy, influenced by the complete vulnerability of grief, praise, and healing.

“Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album,” Legend said. “I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

As part of the announcement, Legend also dropped the project’s most recent track, “All She Wanna Do,” which features Grammy Award-nominated rapper Saweetie. The song was co-written and produced by Ryan Tedder, Monsters and Strangerz, Zach Sketon, Andrew DeRoberts, and Halatrax. It is instantly catchy and totally uplifting.

The second part of Legend’s critically lauded residency, “Love in Las Vegas,” also began today. August 5 through October 20 and October 14 through October 29 are the residency’s dates.

The album’s tracklist is available below.

LEGEND Track List:

ACT I

1 Rounds ft. Rick Ross

2 Waterslide

3 Dope ft JID

4 Strawberry Blush

5 Guy Like Me

6 All She Wanna Do

7 Splash ft Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign

8 You

9 Fate ft Amber Mark

10 Love ft Jazmine Sullivan

11 One Last Dance

12 All She Wanna Do ft. Saweetie

ACT 2

1 Memories

2 Nervous

3 Wonder Woman

4 Honey ft. Muni Long

5 I Want You to Know

6 Speak in Tongues ft Jada Kingdom

7 The Other Ones ft Rapsody

8 Stardust

9 Pieces

10 Good ft Ledisi

11 I Don’t Love U Like I Used To

12 Home