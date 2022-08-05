Reebok has formally announced that their iconic Question Mid “Blue Toe,” a notable colorway of Allen Iverson’s first trademark basketball shoe that debuted during his outstanding ’96–97 rookie season, will make a comeback on August 19.


The first Reebok Question Mid would debut in 1996 at the center of a revolution in basketball footwear, but the company’s pitch to a young and ambitious Allen Iverson was about much more than just a pair of shoes – it was about their dedication to “A.I.”

“It was a dream come true,” recalled Iverson. “It was close to the same feeling of when you get drafted. Only a certain amount of people have their own signature shoe; that really means you’re special.”

Since then, the Question Mid has cemented its status as one of the most significant models in sneaker history, a symbol of Reebok’s basketball tradition, and a representative of sports culture’s most enduring legacy.

The Question Mid “Blue Toe” replaced its “OG” predecessor that year and gained notoriety on a March night in 1997 when Philadelphia’s rookie point guard Allen Iverson, sporting the shoe, famously “crossed up” one of basketball’s greatest players. The soles of a renowned sneaker serve as a reminder of that momentous occasion and Iverson’s reckless athleticism.

After 25 years, the Question Mid “Blue Toe” is back with a host of original design features like a tumbled leather upper, blue pearlized leather on the toe box, an ice rubber outsole, ghillie lacing, embroidered Vector logos, the iconic “Q” heel logo, and a specially made rookie Iverson sock liner that comes in OG-inspired Question packaging.

Reebok’s Inquiry Mid “Blue Toe” will be available at Reebok.com/US/Basketball, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett, and other specialized shops starting on August 19 in full-family sizing. On August 18, Reebok UNLOCKED members will have one-day early access, and on August 12, a select number of pairs will be on sale in-person and online at Packer.

You can see the sneaker below.

