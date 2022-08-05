The-Dream released his classic album Love/Hate 15 years ago. In celebration of the anniverary, The-Dream has announced the documentary chronicling “the album that changed everything.” The documentary is set for December 2022.

The Love/Hate album was released on December 11, 2007, led by the megahit “Shawty Is Da Shit,” featuring Fabolous. Additional classics on the album included “I Luv Your Girl” and “Falsetto.” Deep cuts on the album included R&Bangers like “Purple Kisses,” “Nikki,” and “Luv Songs.”

LoveHate Documentary DECEMBER 2022 ……………15 Years Later……… The Album that Changed Everything. Do you remember where you were when you first heard THE-DREAM’s First Album “Love Me All Summer, Hate Me All Winter”?……… — MUSIC ICON THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) August 3, 2022

“LOVEHATE” Documentary 15 Years later… Did” THE-DREAM’s DEBUT ALBUM Write the blueprint For 21st Century R&B ,Hear from Artist, Execs and Fans that were influenced by “LoveHate” D E C E M B E R 2022 — MUSIC ICON THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) August 3, 2022

The-Dream recently produced Queen Bey’s new single, “Break My Soul,” which continues a run of hits the two have created together including “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

Advertisement

With the new single and the Renaissance album currently running up streams and stoking the excitement fire of the BeyHive, The-Dream released a statement via Twitter to the fans and Bey.

“I Love Making You Guys Happy and even if for a second I can give anything of my self to help you get through a moment in these crazy times I’d use my entire heart to do so. No one’s fucking sleeping tonight! @Beyonce we have done something special yet again my good friend.”