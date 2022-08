Antonio Brown Provides PSA on How to Correctly “Do Yo Dance” After Viral Rolling Loud Performance

Antonio Brown hit Rolling Loud and performed his new single, “Put That Shit On.” The performance came with a dance that has been turned into a viral video as fans enjoy the dance while others replicate it.

Noticing the dance is taking off, Antonio Brown is making sure you do the dance correctly.

put that shit On https://t.co/uam7pZK1dt — AB (@AB84) August 2, 2022

You hitting that AB dance?

