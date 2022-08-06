Long Live DJ Shay, Benny the Butcher and Black Soprano Family’s (BSF) biggest compilation project to date, is set to be released on September 9. They also unveiled a brand-new song and music video for “Times Is Rough,” which was created by the illustrious DJ Premier, along with the album announcement.

Long Live DJ Shay is a celebration of DJ Shay’s (RIP) history and influence on culture as a whole, not only on BSF and Griselda. Benny’s Roc La Familia project, Long Live DJ Shay, is a warning to the streets that not only promotes himself and his label but also his growing list of artists and people connected to him. Benny and his BSF compatriots, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Krayzie Bone, Armani Caesar, DJ Premier, The Alchemist, and Jansport J all make cameos and provide production on Long Live DJ Shay.

“Long Live DJ Shay! We put so much into this knowing he is watching down on us, and I know this is gonna wake everyone up,” Benny The Butcher confidently asserts. “B$F is the biggest. I promise you we them ones. The album is top-notch; from production to the rhymes and it’s entirely mixed by the legendary Young Guru, so I know it’s gone pop out ya speakers the right way. “

You can hear the new single below.