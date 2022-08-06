Former Couple Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson “Incredibly Grateful” and Welcome Baby #2

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are welcoming their second baby into the world. A representative for the Kardashian family announced it was a healthy baby boy and that the family is “incredibly grateful.”

It was revealed in July that the Reality TV star and her ex Tristan Thompson were having another child together via surrogate.

Khloe has always voiced a desire to give her daughter, True a sibling with Thompson who was born in 2018. The timeline of the pregnancy confirms the two were still together when they made the decision to have another baby in November.

Thompson also recently welcomed a son, Theo, with Houston based fitness influencer Maralee Nichols while he was still coupled up with the Good American owner.

The revelation of Thompson’s infidelities were revealed on episodes of Hulu’s The Kardashians. Which led to the final nail in the coffin of their split. Khloe and Tristan began dating in 2016.

The family has asked for kindness and privacy while Khloe focuses on her growing family.

