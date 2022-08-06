GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4.

GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.

The most recent rapper to emerge through Meek Mill’s DreamChasers brand is Philadelphia-bred hip-hop musician Kur, while LA rapper Kalan.FrFr just collaborated with Blxst to record his new track “No Stoppin.”

With a stellar roster, the much-anticipated MADE IN AMERICA Festival returns this year for its tenth year of performances. Since its beginnings, the must-attend festival has been a tradition of Labor Day weekend in the City of Brotherly Love, bringing the biggest names in music and up-and-coming superstars.

Since the first two-day performance in 2012, the Made In America event has had a positive economic impact on Philadelphia of over $150 million, placing community at the center of the experience. Cause Village Powered by SHEIN will be back this year. Animal welfare, the arts and culture, criminal and social justice reform, education, environmental conservation, health and wellness, and voter rights are just a few of the causes that are the focus of the organizations for the 2022 Cause Village.

This year’s headliners are Tyler the Creator and Bad Bunny with additional performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy, Jazmine Sulivan and more. To purchase tickets for Made In America visit here.