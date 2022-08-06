‘Kete’ is officially done. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits after nine months of dating. The Skims owner and former Saturday Night Live comedian were confirmed to be dating back in October 2021.

Sources close to the couple told E! News they have reportedly broken up and want to remain friends after an extremely public whirlwind romance. People reported that the reason for the couple’s split was due to their busy schedules.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Backs Gunna’s Release From Jail With #FreeGunna Tweet

Advertisement

“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Share your thoughts and comments with us on social media.