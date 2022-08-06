Summer Walker has joined The Weeknd for a remix of his single “Best Friends,” and he is letting fans know she killed it.
The single was originally on his Dawn FM album, which he is currently performing on the After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour.
You can see the remaining North American dates for The Weeknd below.
Advertisement
SAT 6-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
THU 11-Aug Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
SUN 14-Aug Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
THU 18-Aug Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
SAT 20-Aug Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
TUE 23-Aug Vancouver, BC BC Place
THU 25-Aug Seattle, WA Lumen Field
SAT 27-Aug San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium
TUE 30-Aug Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
FRI 2-Sep Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium