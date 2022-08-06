Summer Walker has joined The Weeknd for a remix of his single “Best Friends,” and he is letting fans know she killed it.

she fucking CRUSHED it https://t.co/Yyv63irtFR — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 3, 2022

The single was originally on his Dawn FM album, which he is currently performing on the After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour.

You can see the remaining North American dates for The Weeknd below.

SAT 6-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

THU 11-Aug Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

SUN 14-Aug Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

THU 18-Aug Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

SAT 20-Aug Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

TUE 23-Aug Vancouver, BC BC Place

THU 25-Aug Seattle, WA Lumen Field

SAT 27-Aug San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium

TUE 30-Aug Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

FRI 2-Sep Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium