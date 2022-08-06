The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour was launched by renowned R&B performer Teyana Taylor on Wednesday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

Teyana performed “No Manners” as the show’s opening number, and her husband, Iman Shumpert, and their gorgeous daughter Junie surprised the audience during the performance of “Wake Up Love.” In addition, she treated the crowd to a unique treat by dancing with King Combs during “How You Want It” before ending the performance with “Rose in Harlem.”

The 18-city tour, which is organized by Live Nation and Femme It Forward, continues tonight at House of Blues in Anaheim before moving on to other cities in the U.S. and Europe, including Phoenix, Houston, Miami, London, and more, before coming to an end on Thursday, September 8 at Bataclan in Paris, France.

You can see the images from the show below and the forthcoming tour dates