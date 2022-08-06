WNBA star Brittney Griner is being sentenced to 9 years in prison after being found guilty of drug charges in a Russian court. Griner, 31 pled guilty to drug charges and has been jailed in Russia since February after authorities there claim they found a vape cartridge with under a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage.

READ MORE: WNBA Players Exec Director Terri Jackson Calls On Biden Admin To Bring Brittney Griner Home

The two-time Olympic gold medalist is at the center of a proposed “prisoner swap” that the White House is trying to negotiate that involves a Russian arms dealer jailed in the U.S. The Kremlin has been blamed of using Griner as a political pawn.

Advertisement

President Biden says Russia is wrongfully detaining Griner. In a statement out this morning, Biden said he’s calling on Russia to release her immediately “so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates.”

Share your comments with us on social media.