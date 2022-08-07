Before he makes his highly-anticipated Asylum Records album debut, high-profile Dallas recording artist Yella Beezy releases his first project in three years with new mixtape, Bad Azz Yella Boy, which is accompanied by the new music video for the album-cut, “DFMW”. Released Friday (August 5) on all digital streaming platforms via Profit Music Group, the new project comes on the heels of the “That’s On Me” hitmaker being cleared of all charges in several high-profile cases and signing a new deal with Asylum Records in late-2021 after leaving L.A. Reid’s Hitco Records.

Bad Azz Yella Boy includes 16 new songs that features guest appearances by newly-signed Quality Control recording artist Icewear Vezzo (“Out The Jar”) and up-and-coming act Mozz (“Problems”). On the production side, the project features multi-platinum producer, Murda Beatz (Migos, Travis Scott). From the cover to the sound, Yella’s latest release heavily sampled the nostalgic No Limit and Cash Money era.

“It’s like a reboot of how Cash Money and No Limit… their covers used to be,” Beezy tells iHeartRadio. “It was kinda inspired by that. I always wanted to do a cover like that. Since this is just a mixtape, I was like this is the perfect timing.”

The new mixtape is reset for the artist and fans who fell in love with him and his flashy trash talk-but-can back it up at any given moment ways in 2017 with his breakout mixtape, Broke Nights Rich Days. The return of that signature southern charm and grit that saw him collaborate with several of the biggest names in music, like Lil Baby (“Up One”), Gunna (“On Fleek”), and Chris Brown (“Restroom Occupied”)

He continued: “Yella Boy is just talking his s**t on there,” Beezy says. “So I feel like, this tape right here, I’m really talking a lot of s**t on there.”

In “DFWM,” Yella Beezy stars as ruthless no nonsense hustler who has to teach a rival crew a lesson for trying to stiff him on a deal. Things get ugly quickly while he raps about dealing with haters and unsavory characters when he is simply getting to the money and minding his own business. The visual delivers more nostalgia with Beezy and crew rolling around in a cherry-red 1985 BMW. Watch it above.

Bad Azz Yella Boy follows his 2019 mixtape, Baccend Beezy, that features Too Short, Chris Brown, Young Thug, and NLE Choppa. Beezy’s forthcoming album, currently untitled, coming soon on Asylum Records.

Listen to the full mixtape below.