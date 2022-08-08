Beyoncé and Madonna Collaborate for the First Time on “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”

Beyoncé and Madonna Collaborate for the First Time on “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”

Beyoncé is back with more tunes shortly after the release of Renaissance. Teaming with Madonna, Queen Bey released “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” This is the first collaboration between Beyoncé and The Material Girl.

In the single, Beyoncé shouted out iconic Black women in music, including Nina Simone, Jill Scott, Janet Jackson, Chloe, and more.

You can hear the new single below.

Advertisement

The superstar singer’s new album, Renaissance, has notched the biggest week by a woman on the Billboard 200 chart. Arriving at No. 1, Queen Bey’s album tops the chart with 332,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Renaissance became Beyoncé’s seventh No. 1 solo album and is the first album created by a woman to make the top of the Billboard 200 since Adele.