It’s Beyoncé’s world, and we all enjoy living in it. The superstar singer’s new album, Renaissance, has notched the biggest week by a woman on the Billboard 200 chart. Arriving at No. 1, Queen Bey’s album tops the chart with 332,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Renaissance became Beyoncé’s seventh No. 1 solo album and is the first album created by a woman to make the top of the Billboard 200 since Adele.

SEA units account for 138,000 of Renaissance’s 332,000 equivalent album units earned (equivalent to 179.06 million on-demand official streaming of the set’s music), album sales account for 190,000, and TEA units account for 4,000.

Renaissance earns the most official on-demand streams in a single week (179.06 million) for a female artist’s album in 2022. Additionally, Beyoncé’s highest streaming week ever coincides with the seventh-largest streaming premiere among all albums in 2022. Renaissance scores the third-largest sales week for an album in 2022 in terms of traditional album sales, with 190,000 sold, making it the biggest week for a female artist.

The only album to top Beyoncé’s first week is Harry Styles’ Harry House, which claimed No. 1 with 521,000 equivalent-album units.