Bobby Shmurda Says He Has No Interest In Making Drill Music: “I Won’t Ever Be A Minion”

Drill music might be the most popular genre coming out of NYC at the moment. However, Bobby Shmurda, a NYC native, says he wont subscribe to the current sound coming out of his city.

On Instagram, Shmurda shared a post of YouTuber Bashworld praising the “Hot N*gga” rapper for his new song “Hoochie Daddy,” and telling people not to categorize his music. Shmurda then said in the caption that he’ll never become a “minion” and make drill music.

“Don’t ever try to put me in a category or in a box you gonna hurt your head,” Shmurda wrote. “I do what Yall haters cant #Nahimsaying. i don’t do drill. I won’t ever be A minion Rrrrr and they can’t clone me really one of a kind.”

However, this is not the first time Shmurda has tried to distance himself from the drill genre. In an interview with AllHipHop, Shmurda said that his music isn’t drill and gave Chief Keef his flowers for pioneering the genre.

“I’m not drill, I’m Shmurda music,” he said. “It’s never drill. Shmurda music. Because the thing is, I feel drill is like the Chief Keef. When I say Chief, anything that came up under him. Because a lot of these n*ggas came up on Chief, the whole thing.”

He continued, saying how he wants people to be able to dance to his music. “My shit is dancing music. All my shit is going to be dancy. Everything you want to do is going to dance to, I think drill music is more like… [dark music] that’s it. My shit is more music to dance but it’s real warrior music. It’s warrior music, champion music, alpha music. It’s Shmurda music. I’m saying that’s all Shmurda. It’s domination.”

Shmurda recently released his first project since being released from prison, entitled Bodboy EP on August 5.