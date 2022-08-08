D-Nice pulled up to Carnegie Hall Thursday night (Aug. 4) to transform his iconic virtual ‘Club Quarantine’ into an in-person experience. He was joined by a number of guests, including Ashanti, Jadakiss & Styles P, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Clark Kent, and more. Queen Latifah made a surprise cameo as well.

While the performances were hefty appetizers for attendees to enjoy, the veteran DJ seamlessly took over the party with a number of classic hits as the main course.

Club Quarantine’ may have begun during the 2020 lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the energy has transcended over the past two years. The initial live stream gained praise and attendance from the likes of Michelle Obama and Oprah in 2020.

“I’m pretty excited about it because I know that not many people from my kind of Hip hop and R&B world have played Carnegie,” D-Nice told the Daily News. “For me to be able to headline Carnegie, let me not just say play because a lot of musicians play, play Carnegie Hall but being a DJ and being able to bring my vibe to that stage is honestly probably one of the highlights of my career.”

Jay-Z brought Hip-Hop to the historic concert venue back in 2012. D-Nice has graced the Hall with his presence more than a decade later.